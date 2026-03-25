Govt orders strengthening of natural gas infra amid supply constraints

India issued an order on Tuesday to address hurdles in building and expanding natural gas ​infrastructure, as the country looks to diversify ​its fuel supply amid disruptions to global energy markets ‌caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The conflict has disrupted shipping and gas supplies, including by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as aconduit for 40 per cent of India's crude oil imports.

Constraints on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas supply are expected to persist for a "long time" due to damage and shutdowns at Gulf liquefaction facilities supplying India, as ‌well as continued blockage in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in the order.