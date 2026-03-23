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Govt orders Tata Power's 4 GW Gujarat coal plant to run full-tilt in summer

Move aims to meet peak summer demand, avoid power shortages

Coal, coal plant
The directive has been issued for time period between April 1 to June 30 | File Image: Bloomberg
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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India has directed Tata Power's 4-gigawatt imported-coal plant ​in the western state of Gujarat ​to run at full capacity from ‌April 1 to June 30, citing higher summer demand, per a government order seen by Reuters.

Here are some details:

  • To ensure adequate power availability, generation from imported coal-based plants needs to be increased, the order said.
  •  
  • The government may extend the full-capacity mandate to other imported coal-based plants between April â€‹and June if required.
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  • The directive comes as India anticipates record peak power demand of around 270 gigawatts in the coming months, up from about 242 GW in 2025-26, and moves to boost output from imported-coal plants to avoid shortages. 
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  • It also follows the Gujarat state government's recent approval of a revised power purchase arrangement with Tata Power, clearing the way for the resumption of long-term supply from the plant.
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  • The plant has been largely idle for the past six months due to high imported-coal costs and the absence of a power supply agreement. 
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  • A government-appointed committee will set benchmark rates for power supplied from the plant. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India power productionPower plant GujaratCoal powerTata Power

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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