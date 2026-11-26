The National Land Monetisation Corporation Limited (NLMC), the government’s specialised agency for non-core asset sales, on Wednesday considered assets worth ₹1,300 crore belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) for monetisation at its 22nd board meeting.

“These proposals are in addition to over ₹9,000 crore in assets monetised by NLMC during the current financial year, reflecting the growing momentum of the corporation’s monetisation initiatives and the Government of India’s continued thrust on unlocking value from surplus and underutilised public sector assets,” the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Thursday.

The asset monetisation plan is part of the government’s wider effort to manage the two telecom firms’ debt. MTNL’s outstanding liabilities stood at ₹40,000 crore at the end of 2025-26 (FY26), while those of BSNL were around ₹28,000 crore.

“In addition to facilitating the monetisation of assets belonging to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and government organisations, NLMC is also taking its own asset portfolio to the market,” the release added. “The board considered valuation reports for 17 NLMC-owned residential properties situated across New Delhi and Mumbai, acquired from CPSEs through the closure route.” The NLMC board was also apprised of the outcomes of the two e-auctions conducted on behalf of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and November 3, the release said. The two e-auctions generated an aggregate bid value of ₹584.40 crore across 264 land parcels, marking a significant milestone in NLMC’s first end-to-end e-auction initiative, it added.

NLMC aims to monetise assets worth up to ₹15,000 crore belonging to various CPSEs in the current financial year. The government established NLMC in 2022 under the finance ministry as a specialised agency to monetise surplus land and buildings held by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other government bodies. It has also been tasked with facilitating the closure of CPSEs and streamlining the strategic disinvestment of government-owned companies. Under the arrangement, assets are transferred to NLMC for holding, management and eventual sale. The corporation appoints independent agencies to value the properties. Once the valuation is complete, the government and NLMC jointly determine a reserve price before the corporation approaches potential buyers.