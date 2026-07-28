Govt plans bigger role for states; export strategy shifts beyond incentives

The Centre is looking to increase the role of state governments in export promotion while it plans to shift the focus beyond financial incentives to addressing structural bottlenecks such as logistics, certification, branding, and overseas market access.

The plan comes at a time when the World Trade Organization (WTO), in its eighth Trade Policy Review of India, concluded last week, urged New Delhi to address structural challenges — including high costs of trade, regulatory complexity, and infrastructure gaps — to sustain strong economic growth and achieve its Viksit Bharat vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

As part of the government’s latest export-promotion strategy, states have been asked to play a more active role in implementing export-promotion programmes by preparing district-level action plans, identifying new products with export potential, strengthening industrial clusters, and working with banks to improve exporters’ access to finance, according to people aware of the matter.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the Ministry of Commerce, has proposed periodic reviews of programme implementation under the Export Promotion Mission through State Export Promotion Committees and District Export Promotion Committees. The plan involves internal scorecards to assess states’ export performance and the implementation of export-action plans, an official said. “The idea is to make export promotion a collaborative exercise involving state governments, district administrations, export-promotion councils and financial institutions, instead of relying solely on policy intervention by the Centre,” a second official said. Rather than launching fresh subsidy schemes, the government is planning to focus on building an ecosystem that addresses operational bottlenecks faced by exporters throughout the export cycle.

The Centre is counting on this strategy to sustain merchandise exports and achieve the target of increasing goods shipments to $1 trillion by 2030. Improving these structural aspects has become increasingly important as India implements several recently concluded free-trade agreements and seeks to diversify exports into developed markets, the official said. New Delhi has put into effect two free-trade agreements — with Oman and the United Kingdom (UK) — in the current year. The next on the cards is the one with the European Union (EU), likely to be signed by December and made effective in the first half next year.

The DGFT has also proposed greater use of digital platforms such as Trade Connect and BharatTradeNet to simplify documentation, improve disseminating trade intelligence, facilitate buyer-seller connections, and help exporters’ access government schemes. The commerce ministry is of the view that the biggest constraint to export growth is no longer market access but the inability of firms, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to utilise trade agreements and compete globally. The Centre last month had an initial conversation with officials of state governments and industry representatives at a meeting of the Board of Trade, the official said.