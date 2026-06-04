Govt plans flex-fuel sale at 5,000 pumps by 2027: Hardeep Singh Puri

Oil-marketing companies (OMCs) will soon start selling flex fuel at 50-100 outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridor, and its sale will be expanded to 5,000 outlets across major cities in India by the end of next year, said Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

Flex fuel not being sold at retail pumps in India is one of the main reasons inhibiting original equipment manufacturers from launching vehicles that run on it.

Flex fuel contains at least 85 per cent ethanol (called E85) blended with petrol. Vehicles designed to run on such blends are known as flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

“Since E85 has been notified as the mono fuel standard for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) under specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standards, alongside the phased national rollout of FFVs across vehicle segments, I think the success is ensured,” said Puri in his speech after Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) launched India’s first FFV: The flex-fuel variant of the WagonR. “In the beginning, we would have about 50-100 dispensing outlets in Delhi-NCR as well as the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridor. This will expand to 500 outlets by December and approximately — god willing — 5,000 outlets across major cities by the end of next year,” he added.

India has over 100,000 fuel retail outlets, operated by public and private OMCs, according to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’ data arm. Since the start of the conflict in West Asia on February 28, the Centre has been exhorting automakers in India to launch FFVs because ethanol is locally produced from sources such as sugarcane while more than 85 per cent of the crude oil consumed in the country is imported. Since the beginning of the war, prices of crude oil have significantly shot up, hurting the Indian economy.

Puri said: “If 50 per cent of new two-wheelers and four-wheelers sold in India the next few years are FFVs, we can unlock 3.118 billion litres of additional ethanol demand, resulting in an additional income of ~12,403 crore for farmers and leading to a reduction in 664 million tonnes of carbon emission.” A year or two ago, an oil-marketing company started selling flex fuel at a certain number of outlets but could not succeed because FFVs were not launched till then, Puri said. “The ethanol story has been a positive one but there have been a few anxious moments ... Yesterday (Wednesday), India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, launched its first two flex-fuel motorcycles and today, India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, launched India’s first-flex fuel car,” he added.

The government, according to Puri, is working on measures such as pricing support, road tax concessions, making available E85 testing fuel, special identifiers for FFVs and retail outlets, consumer awareness initiatives, and developing storage and dispensing infrastructure to increase adoption. Hero MotoCorp Chief Executive Officer Harshvardhan Chitale told Business Standard in an interview on Wednesday that the company could roll out flex-fuel variants across all its motorcycle models within two years, with the pace of these launches hinging on the availability and pricing of the E85-E100 fuel. India’s largest two-wheeler maker on Wednesday unveiled its first two flex fuel motorcycles — the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe — in the presence Puri and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.