Govt plans to borrow ₹3.36 trillion through Treasury Bills in Q2FY27

The central government plans to borrow up to ₹3.36 trillion through the issuance of Treasury Bills in the second quarter of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Thursday. The indicative borrowing for the quarter was along expected lines, market participants said.

The government will raise ₹1.26 trillion through 91-day Treasury Bills, ₹1.12 trillion through 182-day Treasury Bills and ₹98,000 crore through 364-day Treasury Bills during the quarter.

The RBI has scheduled 14 weekly auctions between July 1 and September 30. Each auction will comprise ₹9,000 crore of 91-day Treasury Bills, ₹8,000 crore of 182-day Treasury Bills and ₹7,000 crore of 364-day Treasury Bills, taking the weekly notified amount to ₹24,000 crore.