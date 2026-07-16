Govt plans to replace $189 bn of imports through domestic manufacturing

An email sent to the commerce ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.
India’s imports have continued their sharp rise in the current financial year with inward shipment value climbing 20 per cent annually to $216.18 billion in just the first quarter of the year.
Experts believe that the government's product-level approach is more targeted than broad import substitution programmes, but caution that success would depend on building domestic manufacturing capabilities across the value chain rather than simply shifting final-stage assembly to India.
“Deep manufacturing requires sustained product-level industrial policies, engineering capabilities, tooling, and skilled suppliers," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.