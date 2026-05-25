Govt proposes broad revamp of industrial output index ahead of new series

The government on Monday said it is preparing a major overhaul of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), with wider sectoral coverage, a revamped item basket, chain-linked indices and methodological changes aimed at better capturing the country’s evolving industrial structure.

The proposed changes are part of the new IIP series with base year 2022-23, recommended by the Technical Advisory Committee on Base Year Revision of the All-India Index of Industrial Production (TAC-IIP), constituted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in September 2024 under the chairmanship of Mridul K Saggar.

The panel has proposed expanding the scope of the industrial output index to include minor minerals, rare earth minerals, gas supply, water supply, sewerage and waste management activities, marking one of the broadest revisions to the index in recent years.

According to the committee’s report, the industrial sectors have changed significantly over the past decade due to technological innovation, digitalisation, automation, renewable energy expansion and changing global supply chains, which has made periodic revisions essential to ensure the index reflects current production patterns. “The key improvements being recommended in the report are: (i) introduction of chain-linked IIP in addition to the fixed-base index, (ii) substitution and augmentation of factories to address the problems of creative destruction of firms and products amid changing production lines,” the report said. The TAC-IIP recommended revising the IIP base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23 to align it with other macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, CPI and WPI.

The revised series will feature an updated item basket comprising 1,042 products mapped to 463 item groups, while aligning the classification system with NIC-2025. The committee has also proposed retaining “not elsewhere classified” or n.e.c. items in the manufacturing basket, arguing that such categories often capture specialised and emerging products that reflect evolving industrial activity. In a major methodological shift, the panel recommended adopting a chain-linked approach alongside the fixed-base IIP framework. It said annual updating of weights would reduce substitution bias and better capture structural changes in industrial production. The report also proposed introducing separate indices for renewable and non-renewable electricity generation, while dividing the mining and quarrying sector into fuel minerals, metallic minerals and non-metallic minerals sub-indices.

To improve industrial measurement, the committee recommended replacing permanently closed factories or units that significantly changed production lines with comparable operational units. It also proposed augmenting the reporting panel with newly commissioned large factories during the life of the series. The TAC-IIP further recommended shifting from the arithmetic mean to the geometric mean method for linking the old and new series, saying it offers smoother and statistically more consistent results. The report also called for greater use of Producer Price Index (PPI)-based deflators instead of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based deflators once the PPI becomes available. Until then, the WPI would continue as an interim measure.