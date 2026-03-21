Govt raises commercial LPG allocation to 50% as gas crisis hits sectors

The government has announced an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to states, bringing the total allocation to 50 per cent, as several businesses are hit by the recent cooking gas crisis.

The additional 20 per cent allocation should be prioritised for the sectors, namely, restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteen, food processing or dairy, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5kg free trade LPG (FTL) for migrant laborers.

The commercial users are required to apply for piped natural gas (PNG) with city gas distribution (CGD) company in their city to receive additional LPG, according to an order, dated March 21, by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

The government had prioritised LPG for domestic consumers, while significantly cutting allocation for commercial users, on account of supply shortage amid the ongoing war in West Asia. Initially, only 20 per cent of the average monthly requirement was allocated for commercial users. An additional 10 per cent was allocated to states that committed to reforms supporting transition to piped gas. As per the latest order, all commercial and industrial LPG consumers need to register with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to be eligible for the additional 50 per cent allocation. “OMCs shall register such customers and keep a record of the sector they operate in the end-use of LPG and annual weight requirement of LPG of that customer in respective database(s),” the government said