Govt raises import tariffs on gold, silver to 15% to curb imports

India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, government orders said ​on Wednesday, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of ​the metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The higher duties could ‌dampen demand in the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals, although they may help narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

However, industry officials warned higher import taxes could revive smuggling, which had eased after India cut tariffs in mid-2024.

The government has imposed a 10 per cent basic customs duty and a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the effective import tax to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

"As expected, the government has raised duties to curb the current account deficit. However, this could affect demand, as gold and silver prices were already elevated," said ‌Surendra Mehta, national secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to avoid gold purchases for a year to help protect foreign exchange reserves. India meets almost all of its gold consumption through imports. Gold demand, particularly for investment purposes, has risen in India amid a recent rally in prices and negative returns from equities over the past year. Inflows into India's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged 186 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter ​to a record 20 metric tons, the World Gold Council said last month.