Govt raises petrol export duty to ₹2.5/litre, cuts diesel duty to ₹8.5
The export duties are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line with movements in international crude oil and petroleum product prices
The export duties are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line with movements in international crude oil and petroleum product prices
India has raised the windfall tax on exports of petrol and cut the duty on diesel, according to a government order issued late Thursday.
The export duty on petrol was raised to ₹2.5 ($0.0263) per litre from ₹0.5 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports was cut to ₹8.5 per litre from ₹16 per litre, effective October 16, the order said. India first imposed windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022 and withdrew them two years later. The government reintroduced the tax in March 2026 after crude prices jumped during the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The export duties are currently reviewed every fortnight and adjusted in line with movements in international crude oil and petroleum product prices.
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:59 AM IST