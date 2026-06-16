Govt raises taxes on diesel, jet fuel exports, leaves petrol duty unchanged

India has raised ​windfall taxes on diesel ​exports to ₹14 ‌($0.1478) and that on aviation fuel to ₹12.5 per litre, the government said in a statement on Monday, ‌with the prices applicable for the next fortnight starting June 16.

The export duty on petrol would ​remain unchanged, the government said. The ‌export duty on ​diesel ‌increased from an earlier ₹13.5 ‌while that on ‌aviation fuel increased ​from an ​earlier ₹9.5.