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Govt raises taxes on diesel, jet fuel exports, leaves petrol duty unchanged

The export duty on petrol would ​remain unchanged, the government said

fuel, petrol, diesel
The prices were applicable starting June 16 | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 6:24 AM IST
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India has raised ​windfall taxes on diesel ​exports to ₹14 ‌($0.1478) and that on aviation fuel to ₹12.5 per litre, the government said in a statement on Monday, ‌with the prices applicable for the next fortnight starting June 16.

The export duty on petrol would ​remain unchanged, the government said. The ‌export duty on ​diesel ‌increased from an earlier ₹13.5 ‌while that on ‌aviation fuel increased ​from an ​earlier ₹9.5. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Diesel exportsFuel pricestax hikespetrol exportIndian exports

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:24 AM IST

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