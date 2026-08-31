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Home / Economy / News / Reforms, agile economic management bearing fruit: FM on 7.8% Q1 GDP growth

Reforms, agile economic management bearing fruit: FM on 7.8% Q1 GDP growth

Nirmala Sitharaman said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results, with real GDP growth coming in at 7.8% in April-June

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference with Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne, not pictured, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results, with real GDP growth coming in at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.

India's economic growth in the first quarter is well above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent GDP growth forecast for the quarter.

"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

She said the Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all citizens.

As per GDP data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 202627 is estimated to have grown by 10.3 per cent, while real GVA (gross value added) recorded 8.2 per cent growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GDPIndian Economy

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

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