Reforms, agile economic management bearing fruit: FM on 7.8% Q1 GDP growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the reforms undertaken by the NDA government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results, with real GDP growth coming in at 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.

India's economic growth in the first quarter is well above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent GDP growth forecast for the quarter.

"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," Sitharaman said in a post on X.