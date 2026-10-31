Govt releases extra ₹1.09-trillion tax devolution tranche to states in Oct

The central government on Saturday released an additional instalment of ₹1.09 trillion as tax devolution to states in October, the finance ministry said.

"This is the second additional instalment in this financial year," the finance ministry said in a press release. "This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending, and also to finance their development/welfare-related expenditure," the release added.

The government had last released an extra tranche in August.

The government's cumulative tax devolution to states in the first half of 2026-27 (FY27) was nearly ₹7 trillion, according to the latest data available with the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).