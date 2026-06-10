Govt restores royalty rate on crude oil from nomination blocks to 16.66%

The government has restored the effective royalty rate on crude oil produced from onland nomination blocks and areas awarded prior to the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) to 16.66 per cent, according to a gazette notification dated June 4. The royalty for these blocks will now be computed on a cum-royalty basis.

The latest notification reverses a key provision of the May 8 royalty rationalisation exercise, under which the government had reduced the effective royalty rate on onland crude oil production from these blocks to 10 per cent.

However, the revised royalty rates announced in May for other categories of fields remain unchanged.

Under the May 8 notification, the government had reduced the effective royalty rate on onland crude oil production to 10 per cent, offshore crude oil royalty from 9.09 per cent to 8 per cent, and natural gas royalty from 10 per cent to 8 per cent, while also introducing concessional rates for deepwater and ultra-deepwater production. Meanwhile, the royalty rate for onland NELP blocks remains at 10 per cent and will continue to be computed on an ex-royalty basis. Royalty for all offshore blocks will also continue to be calculated on an ex-royalty basis. Announcing the royalty rationalisation framework in May, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the exercise marked a new era for the country’s oil and gas regime by eliminating inconsistencies and driving growth in the upstream sector.