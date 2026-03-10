Govt revises fiscal deficit ratios for FY23-FY25 after GDP base year update

The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP for three financial years till 2024-25 has been revised upwards following the revision in base year for calculation of GDP, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

As per the new GDP Series published on February 27, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP works out to be 4.9 per cent for 2024-25, 5.7 per cent for 2023-24, and 6.7 per cent for 2022-23, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The fiscal deficit was earlier estimated at 4.8 per cent for FY'25, 5.63 per cent for FY'24 and 6.4 per cent for FY'23.