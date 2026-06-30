Govt's fiscal deficit up 12-fold in April-May as revenue collections weaken

The government's fiscal deficit widened sharply to Rs 1.62 trillion in April-May, more than 12 times higher than a year ago, as pressure on revenue collections became more pronounced despite the record-high surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May.

At Rs 1.62 trillion, the government's fiscal deficit accounted for 9.6 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 16.96 trillion, data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday showed. In April-May 2025, the fiscal deficit was only 0.8 per cent of the BE.

The government's revenue receipts fell to Rs 6.99 trillion in April-May from Rs 7.08 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago, as tax revenue and non-tax revenue both declined by 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total receipts fell 2 per cent to Rs 7.19 trillion in April-May, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the BE.

Within tax revenue, the government's excise duty collections fell nearly 20 per cent to Rs 2.12 trillion in April-May, reflecting cuts in the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel in late March. The government had cut the excise duty on both fuels by Rs 10 per litre. Even as revenues softened, the government maintained a strong pace of spending, particularly on capital creation. The government's capital expenditure jumped a little over 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.51 trillion in April-May. With this, the government has met nearly 21 per cent of its capital expenditure target of Rs 12.22 trillion for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) in just the first two months.