Govt says exports moving smoothly; 2,600 containers shipped to West Asia

“There is no congestion reported at any major port. Export-bound containers at Nhava Sheva have reduced from 5,600 to 3,900 as of today,” Sinha said.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, shared the figures at a press conference of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) here.

According to the latest government data, around 2,600 containers have been shipped to West Asia from India’s export cargo hub, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), over the past five days.

Amid concerns over congestion at Indian ports during the West Asia crisis, the government on Monday said container movement to the region continues smoothly, and there is no hold-up at major ports.

After India secured safe passage for two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the first vessel, Shivalik, arrived at Gujarat’s Mundra Port on Monday evening carrying 46,000 tonnes of LPG contracted by Indian Oil Corporation. Of this, 20,000 tonnes will be unloaded at Mundra and the remaining 26,000 tonnes at New Mangalore Port.

The IMG dismissed the concerns, saying ports are actively monitoring cargo build-up and implementing measures to ensure additional storage and back-to-town facilities.

Concerns had earlier been flagged by maritime intelligence agencies, including Xeneta, which reported high levels of congestion at both JNPA and Kandla Port on Monday.

The second LPG vessel, Nanda Devi, is expected to arrive at Kandla Port on Tuesday.

Another Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, sailed from the United Arab Emirates on March 14 and is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe, Sinha said.

Of the 22 Indian-flagged vessels currently stuck west of the Strait of Hormuz, six are LPG tankers. The remaining include crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemical and product tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers, a senior government official said.