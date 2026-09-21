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Govt studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Piyush Goyal

The bill ‌authorises Trump to impose ‌stiff tariffs of up to ​100% on China, India, and other ​countries to reduce their dependence on ‌Russian energy

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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India ​is studying details of US tariffs on buyers of Russian oil, Indian ‌trade minister Piyush ​Goyal ​said on Monday, days ​after the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions ​and tariffs ‌bill meant to increase economic ​pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
 
The bill ‌authorises ​President Donald ‌Trump to impose ‌stiff tariffs of up to ​100% on China, India, and other ​countries to reduce their dependence on ‌Russian energy. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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