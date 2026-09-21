Govt studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Piyush Goyal
The bill authorises Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India, and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy
The bill authorises Trump to impose stiff tariffs of up to 100% on China, India, and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:34 PM IST