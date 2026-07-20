Govt tells Lok Sabha I-T portal stable; Infosys faces penalties for delays

The government on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the income tax e-filing portal has witnessed a substantial increase in load during the ongoing peak filing period, with several key activities nearly doubling compared to the corresponding week last year. While it maintained that the portal has been functioning in a "largely stable and efficient manner", it acknowledged that some taxpayers may experience transient technical issues such as slower page response or intermittent delays during periods of peak concurrent load.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Shyamkumar Daulat Barve, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided detailed data on portal activity between July 8 and 14, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

ITR filings jumped significantly. On July 14, 2026, 12.21 lakh returns were filed, compared with 4.09 lakh in 2025. Similar sharp increases were seen across the week, with daily ITR filings in the 8-12 lakh range in 2026 against 3-4 lakh last year. The number of logins also rose markedly. On July 14, there were 98.86 lakh logins in 2026, compared with 67.66 lakh in 2025. The total count of key activities (ITR filing, logins, challan generation and Form 26AS view/download) reached 1.61 crore on July 14, 2026, compared with 95.33 lakh in the previous year. The minister said the e-filing portal is a high-volume platform servicing crores of taxpayers, with usage rising sharply ahead of statutory due dates. Performance is monitored continuously through a dedicated daily/hourly monitoring dashboard tracking logins, ITRs filed, AIS redirections, payment gateway status, error codes and other indicators. Any technical issue is taken up for time-bound identification, escalation and resolution.

To strengthen the system ahead of the filing season, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has upgraded the portal's infrastructure and increased its capacity to process up to one crore income tax returns (ITRs) a day. The government said it has enhanced computing, storage and network capacity, rectified issues seen in previous filing seasons, set up a 24x7 monitoring mechanism and a dedicated war room, upgraded cybersecurity measures, and coordinated preparedness with stakeholders such as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to ensure uninterrupted services.