Govt to add ₹30,000 crore to NIIF to catalyse foreign investments

The Union Cabinet last week approved an additional investment of ₹30,000 crore by the central government in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India's sovereign-anchored fund, the finance ministry said on Monday. With this, the Centre's commitment to the fund has reached ₹60,000 crore.

NIIF, established in 2015, is a quasi-sovereign fund managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL), in which the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake. NIIF pools capital from the government and global institutional investors to make commercial equity investments in infrastructure and other high-growth sectors.

The fresh allocation will primarily be used to launch NIIF Infrastructure Fund II, the successor to its flagship infrastructure fund, with a target corpus of around ₹30,000 crore, the finance ministry said in a press release. The new fund is expected to invest across transportation, energy, digital infrastructure and emerging sectors such as urban infrastructure and electric mobility, while part of the allocation will also support new investment strategies and successor bilateral funds.

The public capital is expected to crowd in long-term foreign direct investment into India's infrastructure sector. This is in line with the government's post-pandemic strategy of leveraging public investment to generate a multiplier effect on overall capital formation. NIIFL currently manages capital commitments of approximately ₹40,000 crore across its funds and investment strategies. "NIIF has demonstrated a strong track record of capital deployment and realisations, having returned close to ₹12,000 crore to investors through large portfolio exits," the release said. "The present government allocation is expected to have a catalytic impact on the economy through investments in underlying assets and portfolio companies, thereby contributing to high-quality infrastructure, creation of jobs (both direct and indirect), and enabling the growth of key sectors of national importance, thereby supporting Atmanirbharta and the country's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the release added.

Besides the Centre's anchor commitment, NIIF has mobilised capital from several global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, multilateral institutions and domestic financial institutions, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, CPP Investments, Temasek, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Group. NIIF operates four investment strategies spanning infrastructure, private markets, growth equity and the India-Japan Fund, focused on climate and energy transition projects. Its investments span roads, ports, airports, renewable energy, power transmission, smart meters, digital infrastructure, healthcare, affordable housing, manufacturing and technology.