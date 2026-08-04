Govt to continue fiscal measures to mitigate future fuel price volatility

The government will continue adopting fiscal and administrative measures to mitigate any future volatility in fuel prices, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

“The government will continue to adopt appropriate fiscal and administrative measures to mitigate the impact of future fuel price volatility while maintaining fiscal sustainability,” Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The response comes in the backdrop of the government cutting the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre earlier this year, in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, which has led to volatility in crude oil prices. The duty cut led to a revenue loss of around ₹1.23 trillion for the government in the current financial year (FY27).