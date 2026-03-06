Govt to formalise support for exporters hit by West Asia crisis: Goyal

The government will be formalising ways to give ‘comfort’ to Indian exporters grappling with the ongoing crisis in West Asia, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“I have already given instructions over the last two days. We will be formalising some ways to give comfort to our exporters,” the minister told reporters at the sidelines of the IIFT's vice chancellors' conclave.

“We have set up a helpdesk. Every day, an inter-ministerial group talks to exporters. They take feedback. We should continue to meet all the commitments made to all buyers whether in goods or services. The government will use every policy tool and export promotion mission to support exporters,” Goyal said.

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday operationalised an inter-ministerial group for ‘supply chain resilience’ to monitor the escalating conflict in West Asia, assess sector-wise export and ‘critical import’ vulnerabilities, and recommend mitigation measures where required. The committee, comprising officials from the finance ministry, ministry of external affairs, shipping ministry and oil ministry, is expected to ensure coordination among departments and engage with export promotion councils. Additionally, an internal coordination mechanism has been established within the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to enable real-time tracking of challenges due to the ongoing crisis. Exporters have been seeking government intervention to help them deal with the disruptions in the movement of shipments due to the ongoing war after the United States and Israel attacked Iran.