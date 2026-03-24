CIE scheme to be notified by mid-2026 to boost equipment manufacturing

The government will notify the proposed Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) by mid-2026, with detailed guidelines on incentives, investment commitments and budget allocation for seven years, said Vijay Mittal, joint secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 4th CE Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit in Delhi, Vijay Mittal said the government is targeting mid-2026 to notify the scheme. “It is targeted by mid of this year... we should be able to come out with the notifications,” he said, adding that these will fix the budget allocation for seven years and outline incentives for manufacturers.