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CIE scheme to be notified by mid-2026 to boost equipment manufacturing

The government will notify the CIE incentive scheme by mid-2026 to boost domestic manufacturing, raise value addition, and attract investments in construction equipment

manufacturing sector, economy
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The Ministry of Heavy Industries plans to roll out the CIE scheme by mid-2026 to boost domestic manufacturing and drive ₹1 lakh crore in investments.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
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The government will notify the proposed Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) by mid-2026, with detailed guidelines on incentives, investment commitments and budget allocation for seven years, said Vijay Mittal, joint secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), on Tuesday.
 
The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2026–27 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to promote domestic production of high-value and technologically advanced construction equipment.
 
Speaking at the 4th CE Manufacturing and Supply Chain Summit in Delhi, Vijay Mittal said the government is targeting mid-2026 to notify the scheme. “It is targeted by mid of this year... we should be able to come out with the notifications,” he said, adding that these will fix the budget allocation for seven years and outline incentives for manufacturers.
 
Mittal said the ministry has been working on the scheme for the past three years. “We are sincerely working day in and day out for this scheme to become a reality,” he said.
 
The scheme is envisaged as a multi-year initiative with an overall outlay of around Rs 14,000 crore, though the current Budget has provided only a modest initial allocation.
 
“We will be able to incentivise at least Rs 1 lakh crore of investment (through this scheme),” he said, adding that the scheme is expected to bring in new manufacturers across components, subsystems and equipment assembly.
 
A key focus will be increasing domestic value addition (DVA) — the share of locally manufactured components in equipment — to over 50 per cent, which Mittal said is essential for India to claim true indigenous manufacturing and reduce exposure to global supply disruptions.
 
The scheme is also expected to cover the entire supply chain, from component makers and subsystem suppliers to final equipment manufacturers, widening participation across the industry.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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