Govt weighs extending zero-duty import on 40 products beyond June 30

The government is likely to take a call on extending import duty exemption on about 40 products beyond June 30, after analysing the evolving situation in West Asia and associated revenue implications, an official said on Thursday.

To safeguard the domestic industry from supply chain disruptions, the government in a "temporary and targeted relief" had exempted import of critical petrochemical products from customs duty effective April 2.

Customs duty was cut to 'nil' across 40 different products, including Anhydrous Ammonia, Toluene, Styrene, Vinyl chloride monomer, and others.

The duty exemption, which is valid till June 30, was intended to benefit sectors dependent on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates such as plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components, other manufacturing segments.