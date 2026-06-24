Goyal-Greer talks yield little clarity on India-US interim trade deal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wrapped up two days of trade negotiations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday, with limited visible progress on the remaining issues.

Following the meetings in New Delhi, the commerce ministry issued its customary post-negotiation statement, reiterating both sides' commitment to expanding bilateral trade and advancing discussions under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The language was largely similar to statements released after previous rounds of talks, offering few clues about movement on the outstanding issues.

"The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply-chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors," the ministry said in the statement.

"Discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as an important milestone towards a comprehensive BTA. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers and consumers in both countries," the ministry said. After Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced Greer's two-day visit to give the "final touches" to the interim deal, expectations had begun building that the two sides could announce an agreement before July 24, when the US' temporary 10 per cent universal tariff is due to expire and proposed Section 301 duties could begin taking effect.

Those expectations, however, moderated after Goyal said ahead of Greer's visit that he was not "worried about" the July 24 deadline. Trade experts believe the urgency that once surrounded the negotiations has eased considerably. "The central reality is that the rationale for rushing into a BTA largely disappeared on February 20 when the Supreme Court invalidated the reciprocal tariff framework," Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava said. "The US' original bargain no longer exists. What remains is pressure through Section 301 investigations and the promise of possible tariff moderation," Srivastava said. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on Indian imports following a Section 301 investigation into alleged forced-labour links. Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce.