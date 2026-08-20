Green signal for blue water fishing: The permit could be a game changer

Fishing beyond the EEZ in the high seas, which are international waters governed by international law and Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs), required a formal legal framework that India did not have. Under the new guidelines, introduced in December last year, an Indian vessel can only fish in the high seas if it has an LoA. Unlike an ordinary fishing licence, the LoA is a vessel-specific, non-transferable digital authorisation, enabling authorities to monitor fishing operations, maintain catch records and ensure compliance with international rules.