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Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July

Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July

India's gross GST collections rose, driven by higher revenues from domestic transactions and imports; net collections stood at over ₹1.81trillion

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Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to ₹29,968 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:58 AM IST
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Gross GST collections grew 15.4 per cent to over ₹2.11 trillion in July on higher mop-up from domestic transactions and imports.

Gross GST collections were ₹1.83 trillion in July 2025. It was about ₹1.95 trillion last month.

Gross Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) revenue during the month stood at ₹39,835 crore, while State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) mop-up were ₹47,881 crore and over ₹1.23 trillion, respectively.

Total refunds during July grew 13.1 per cent to ₹29,968 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue stood at over ₹1.81 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST collectionGST collectionsGST

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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