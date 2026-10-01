Gross GST collections rise 14.7% to over ₹2.03 trillion in September

Gross GST collections rose 14.7 per cent in September to over ₹2.03 trillion.

Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about ₹1.38 trillion, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to ₹65,525 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to ₹27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over ₹1.76 trillion in September.

During the first half of the fiscal year (April-September), gross GST collection grew 11.6 per cent to over ₹12.46 trillion. Net collections rose 10.4 per cent to over ₹10.66 trillion.