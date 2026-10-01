Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collections rise 14.7% to over ₹2.03 trillion in September

Gross GST collections rise 14.7% to over ₹2.03 trillion in September

Domestic GST revenue rose 10.1 per cent, while collections from imports jumped 26 per cent; net GST collections increased 18.1 per cent after refunds

GST
After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over ₹1.76 trillion in September
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 12:02 PM IST
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Gross GST collections rose 14.7 per cent in September to over ₹2.03 trillion.

Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about ₹1.38 trillion, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to ₹65,525 crore.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to ₹27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over ₹1.76 trillion in September.

During the first half of the fiscal year (April-September), gross GST collection grew 11.6 per cent to over ₹12.46 trillion. Net collections rose 10.4 per cent to over ₹10.66 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST collectiongoods and service taxGST

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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