Home / Economy / News / Gross GST collections rise 23% to ₹2.31 trillion in October on strong sales

Gross GST collections rise 23% to ₹2.31 trillion in October on strong sales

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over ₹1.59 trillion, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to ₹72,246 crore

GST Council, Goods and Services Tax, GST Revamp, GST rates
Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore in October
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 1:12 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Gross GST collections increased 23 per cent to over ₹2.31 trillion in October, driven by strong mop-up from domestic activities and imports, according to government data released on Sunday.

Gross GST collections from domestic sales rose 16 per cent to over ₹1.59 trillion, and revenues from imports climbed 42 per cent to ₹72,246 crore.

The ₹2.31 trillion collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore, State GST of ₹51,340 crore and Integrated GST of over ₹1.37 trillion, data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore in October.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 26 per cent to over ₹2.03 trillion in October.

During April-October, gross GST collection grew 13.2 per cent to over ₹14.77 trillion. Net collections rose 13 per cent to over ₹12.69 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Commercial LPG rates increase by ₹10, ATF prices up by ₹1.37 per litre

Record oil imports reflect strong refinery runs, flexible Russian buying

Govt raises export duty on diesel, aviation fuel; scraps petrol levy

Govt releases extra ₹1.09-trillion tax devolution tranche to states in Oct

Centre releases addl instalment of tax devolution of ₹1.09 trn to states

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGSTGST collectionOctober GST collections

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Next Story