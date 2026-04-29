GST 2.0 cuts slash car, AC prices but offer limited food relief: BoB

The goods and services tax (GST) rate reductions under GST 2.0 have had a differential impact on consumer prices, with automobiles and home appliances seeing significant declines while everyday food items and personal care products registered little relief or even modest increases owing to rising input costs, according to an analysis by Bank of Baroda’s Economic Research Department.

“One of the motivations for lowering the GST rates last year was to bring about reduction in the prices of goods and services, which would help spur consumption,” the report states, adding that any assessment must be viewed against the backdrop of rising input costs in several categories.

The report, released on Wednesday and titled “GST reforms and impact on prices”, tracks Consumer Price Index changes for a basket of household goods between August 2025 and March 2026 — the first seven months after the lower GST rates took effect from September 2025. While GST rates were cut across a wide range of goods, typically from 18 per cent or 12 per cent to 5 per cent or even exemption, the pass-through to final prices has been uneven. In automobiles, car prices fell 7.5 per cent and two-wheelers declined 5.3 per cent after GST rates were reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, delivering a major boost to the industry. Home appliances witnessed similar sharp relief: air conditioners dropped 5.9 per cent, washing machines 2.2 per cent, and geysers 1.1 per cent, with smaller kitchen appliances such as mixers, fans, irons, and toasters easing 0.5 per cent each.

However, the picture was quite different for consumer foods. Most food products saw GST rate cuts from 18 per cent or 12 per cent to 5 per cent or exemption, yet dairy items such as milk, butter, curd, and cheese still recorded price increases of 0.2–1.0 per cent as higher input costs offset the tax benefit. Ice cream was an exception, falling 1.2 per cent. Beverages showed some moderation — fruit juice declined 0.4 per cent, tea leaf 0.9 per cent, and soft drinks 1.2 per cent — but coffee rose 2 per cent amid global supply pressures. Cigarettes surged 9.5 per cent after their GST rate was hiked from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.

In the discretionary segment, personal care and household cleaning items, despite GST reductions from 18 per cent or 12 per cent to 5 per cent, mostly saw prices inch up. Hair oil recorded the steepest rise at 2.5 per cent, driven by higher global coconut oil prices and pre-announced manufacturer increases, while toilet soaps, shampoos, perfumes, and toothpaste posted modest increases of 0.2–0.5 per cent. Washing soaps and detergents remained flat. The report notes that footwear prices declined 1.4 per cent even though the GST rate stayed unchanged, while garments and furniture saw mild inflation of 1.0–1.4 per cent. Medicines edged up 0.3 per cent despite multiple rate reductions, again reflecting higher input costs. Overall, the analysis concludes that GST rate cuts had a clear inverse relation with prices only in segments where input cost pressures were minimal.