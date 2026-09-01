Gross GST collections rise 14.8% to nearly ₹2 trillion in August

India’s gross goods and services tax (GST) collections jumped 14.8 per cent year-on-year to nearly ₹2 trillion in August, data released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday showed. However, collections were lower sequentially than the ₹2.11 trillion recorded in July.

Growth in import-related GST collections continued to outpace domestic revenue during the month. Gross domestic GST revenue rose 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.37 trillion, while gross GST revenue from imports surged 29 per cent to ₹62,604 crore.

The rise in import-related GST points to continuing dependence on external sourcing in certain segments, reinforcing the need for a calibrated policy push towards deeper localisation and import substitution in these sectors, said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India.