Gross GST collections rise 15% in July, led by strong import revenues

Gross and net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 15.4 per cent and 15.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively, in July, with the increase driven largely by robust revenue from imports. Domestic GST collections also registered healthy growth.

Gross GST collections stood at ₹2.11 trillion in July, compared with ₹1.83 trillion a year ago, while net collections, after adjusting for refunds, rose to ₹1.81 trillion from ₹1.57 trillion, according to government data released on Saturday. July GST collections reflect economic activity and transactions undertaken in June.

On a sequential basis, gross GST collections increased 8.4 per cent from ₹1.95 trillion in June to ₹2.11 trillion in July, while net GST collections rose 11.6 per cent from ₹1.62 trillion to ₹1.81 trillion.

Import-related GST collections continued to outpace domestic revenue during the month. Gross domestic GST revenue rose 10.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.45 trillion, while gross GST revenue from imports jumped 28.8 per cent to ₹66,511 crore. After accounting for refunds, net domestic GST revenue increased 10.5 per cent to ₹1.27 trillion. Net GST revenue from Customs grew at a much faster pace of 30.3 per cent to ₹54,223 crore, underscoring the continued strength in import-related tax collections. GST refunds rose 13.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹29,968 crore in July. Domestic refunds increased 7.3 per cent to ₹17,680 crore, while refunds of GST paid on imports rose 22.7 per cent to ₹12,288 crore.

On a cumulative basis, gross GST collections during April-July 2026-27 increased 10.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.43 trillion, while net GST collections rose 9.2 per cent to ₹7.21 trillion. Experts attributed the robust collections to resilient domestic demand, higher imports and continued improvements in tax compliance. Saurabh Agarwal, partner at EY India, said the sustained double-digit growth in GST collections reaffirmed the resilience of the Indian economy despite global headwinds. He said broad-based growth across manufacturing and services hubs pointed to strengthening private investment, while higher collections from regions such as Andaman & Nicobar, Ladakh and Jharkhand suggested that economic formalisation was spreading beyond traditional industrial centres. However, he cautioned that elevated import GST collections also highlighted India’s continued dependence on imports and underscored the need for deeper localisation of manufacturing to support long-term growth.

Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, said the July collections reflected the resilience of the Indian economy, with domestic GST revenue also registering healthy double-digit growth. He noted that 28 of the 36 states and Union Territories recorded positive GST revenue growth, with major states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana posting double-digit increases, indicating a broad-based expansion in economic activity. Jalan added that statutory milestones may also have supported collections, including the July 31 deadline for GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) pre-deposits and the approaching limitation dates for tax notices, which could have encouraged timely compliance and revenue realisation.

Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner at KPMG, said imports were the key driver of July’s GST growth, although a detailed assessment would be needed to determine whether the increase stemmed from higher import volumes, a rise in imports of finished goods or raw materials, or the impact of rupee depreciation on import values. He added that, with domestic collections also remaining healthy and refunds increasing, the government could consider reforms under a potential “GST 3.0”, including allowing refunds of input services in inverted duty structure cases. Pratik Jain, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said the jump in GST collections after remaining broadly stable in May and June suggested that economic activity, consumption and tax compliance had remained resilient, while the impact of recent geopolitical disruptions appeared to be easing. If the momentum continued over the coming months, he said, it could give the government greater confidence to push the next phase of GST reforms as the indirect tax regime approached its 10-year milestone. The reforms, he added, could span structural, legislative and administrative measures, making a “GST 3.0” a more immediate possibility.