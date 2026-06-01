GST collections rise 3.2% to ₹1.94 trn in May on strong domestic demand

Gross GST collections rose 3.2 per cent to over ₹1.94 trillion in May on improved supplies of goods and services, and continued expansion of collection from imports, government data showed on Monday.

Gross GST collection stood at ₹1.88 trillion in May, 2025.

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at ₹37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at ₹45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at ₹51,990 crore.

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9 per cent during the reported period, reflecting domestic demand, while the same for the services sector grew 22.2 per cent, demonstrating structural resilience in domestic consumption.