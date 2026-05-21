GST cut, phased rollout needed for flex-fuel push: Auto industry to govt

They stated that flex fuels with higher ethanol content have lower calorific value, which means vehicles running on such fuels deliver lower mileage. As a result, unless flex fuel is priced cheaper than E20 fuel, consumers may not see an economic benefit in shifting to FFVs.

“The industry has also asked the government to focus on building the required ecosystem for FFVs, including wider availability of higher ethanol-blended fuels and supporting infrastructure, along with measures to boost consumer demand,” a source privy to the development said.

“As part of demand-generation measures, automakers have suggested a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for flex-fuel two-wheelers. For flex-fuel passenger vehicles, they have asked the government to give ‘suitable financial incentives’,” a second source stated. The price of an FFV is always higher than an equivalent petrol-run vehicle, and this is why the industry believes financial incentives are necessary, the second source added. The MoPNG did not immediately respond to Business Standard’s request for comment on the matter.