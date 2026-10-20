GST-driven sales surge in 2025 may weigh on Navratri auto sales this year

It should be noted that final registration numbers till October 20 will be updated after two days, as numbers from rural areas may be uploaded on the Vahan portal later. Last year, the Navratri-to-Dussehra period was spread across 11 days till October 2, while this year it spans only 10 days, till October 20.

"We expect the sales to be marginally down this year, as we had an exceptional year in 2025 due to the GST boost. Even after factoring in that, this year's numbers are almost matching last year, which is a continuation of the industry momentum that we have seen in 2026. During the first nine days, it is up, except for passenger vehicles, and final numbers are awaited," said Sai Giridhar, president, FADA. However, data accessed by Business Standard from the Vahan portal indicates that the final two days of the period under review last year witnessed total sales of 1,89,387 units, which are unlikely to be matched this year.