GST ITC fraud detections jump to ₹74,782 cr in FY26; cases more than double

Central tax authorities detected input tax credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 74,781.56 crore (Rs 0.75 trillion) across 30,162 cases in FY26, more than doubling the number of cases from the previous year, the Ministry of Finance informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. ITC is the credit a registered business can claim for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on its purchases, which can be set off against the GST payable on its sales.

In a written reply to a question by Neeraj Dangi, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 15,283 cases involving Rs 58,772.51 crore (Rs 0.59 trillion) were detected in FY25, while 9,190 cases amounting to Rs 36,373.36 crore (Rs 0.36 trillion) came to light in FY24. Over the three years, detections by Central Tax formations totalled nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore, with 718 persons arrested.

The fraud cases spanned both goods and services sectors, including iron and steel, textiles, plastics, paper products, plywood, cement, copper, works contract services, manpower supply and real estate services. Gujarat recorded the highest number of cases in FY26 at 12,511, involving Rs 12,632.88 crore and 55 arrests. Maharashtra followed with 9,629 cases but the largest detection amount of Rs 18,319.62 crore and 54 arrests. Delhi reported 1,197 cases worth Rs 10,136.96 crore, with the highest number of arrests at 74. Other states with significant detections included Uttar Pradesh (Rs 4,751.97 crore), West Bengal (Rs 5,654.09 crore), Telangana (Rs 3,154.84 crore), Karnataka (Rs 3,063.26 crore) and Haryana (Rs 2,845.41 crore).

Separately, the government reported a decline in fake GST registrations obtained through forged PAN and Aadhaar cards. In FY26, 1,517 such registrations were detected involving Rs 9,940 crore, with 60 persons arrested and seven masterminds still absconding. This compared with 3,977 fake registrations (Rs 13,109 crore, 50 arrests, two absconding) in FY25 and 5,699 registrations (Rs 15,085 crore, 67 arrests, 14 absconding) in FY24. Chaudhary outlined several measures taken to curb ITC fraud. The Invoice Management System (IMS) was introduced on the GST portal in late 2024, enabling recipients to accept, reject or keep invoices pending and reconcile them with suppliers’ GSTR-1 filings. Two all-India special drives against fake registrations and fraudulent ITC were conducted between May and August 2023 and August and October 2024 by both Central and State tax administrations. Biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has been extended across the country. Applicants who do not opt for Aadhaar authentication are required to visit a GST Suvidha Kendra for photograph and document verification under an amendment to Rule 8(4A) of the CGST Rules. Filing of GSTR-1 has been made mandatory before GSTR-3B from October 1, 2022, along with sequential filing of returns, ensuring that invoice details declared by suppliers auto-populate available ITC in GSTR-2B.