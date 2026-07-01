GST mop up grows 14% to ₹1.95 trillion in June on higher import revenues

GST collections rose 13.9 per cent to about ₹1.95 trillion in June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5 per cent to about ₹1.35 trillion, while import revenues rose 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore.

Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at ₹32,436 crore in June.

After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2 per cent to over ₹1.62 trillion in June.