Guardrails cut MFI securitised pool overdues by 60%, says Crisil Ratings

Collection performance of microfinance securitised pools has improved sharply after the implementation of guardrails on new loan originations, according to a Crisil Ratings report.

Pools originated after the guardrails reported a 60 per cent reduction in overdue build-up to nearly 1.6 per cent, compared with nearly 3.7 per cent for pools originated during the stress period of fiscal 2025.

However, this performance is relatively weaker compared with overdues of around 0.8 per cent in originations prior to the first half of fiscal 2024.

The guardrails limited MFIs' exposure to overleveraged borrowers. The microfinance self-regulatory organisations (SROs) implemented new guardrails restricting borrowers to a maximum of three lenders to reduce over-indebtedness risk, capping total indebtedness at Rs 2 lakh and restricting lending to delinquent borrowers.

A calibrated pickup in disbursements, alongside prudent underwriting and responsible collection practices, is contributing to improved portfolio performance. In securitisation, MFIs have further enhanced performance through stricter pool-selection filters, including zero-DPD (days past due) criteria and improved geographic diversification, enabling securitised pools to outperform the underlying broader portfolio trends. Deepanshu Singla, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The improvement in MFI pool performance underscores the effectiveness of the guardrails in strengthening portfolio quality and enforcing credit discipline across the sector. While delinquency levels are yet to fully normalise to pre-stress-period levels, the sharp correction in overdue build-up underscores the sector's ability to bounce back from adversity.”

While the West Asia conflict has not directly affected the microfinance sector, indirect risks — such as potential inflationary pressures or a reduction in discretionary household cash flows — could affect borrower repayment behaviour. Moreover, the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on rural incomes will bear watching. On the regulatory front, states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have introduced legislation for tighter oversight of unregulated microfinance lending practices, including enhanced borrower protection norms, restrictions on recovery practices and stricter compliance guidelines. The impact of this has varied across states. Karnataka saw a moderation in collections, with efficiency declining 5-6 per cent immediately following the implementation of the state's microfinance ordinance in February 2025. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar did not exhibit any material impact on collection performance as lenders were able to incorporate learnings from the Karnataka experience and adapt their operational approaches accordingly.