Gulf war jitters disrupt art routes, but India market remains resilient

Art Dubai, scheduled from April 17 to 19 and marking its 20th year, was expected to see a strong Indian presence. Last year, 11 Indian galleries had showcased around 30 artists across genres. This year, however, caution is keeping many of them away. Kakar’s gallery had planned a two-person presentation with Gopa Trivedi and Sanket Viramgami, both of whom were scheduled to travel. That plan has now been shelved. “There is little appetite for uncertainty or the risk of being stranded,” she says. A summer exhibition her gallery had planned in London has also been deferred.