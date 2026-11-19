The proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹3,600 crore from 25 companies across 15 product categories. These investments are expected to generate more than 15,000 jobs. The state government has launched the second phase of the project, which will be developed over approximately 450.45 acres. The first phase is being developed over 170 acres.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated the investor meet for the Gwalior TMZ at an event in Bhopal. Letters of intent were distributed to 25 companies on the occasion.

The proposed zone is envisaged as an integrated facility for the design, research and development, innovation, testing, certification and manufacturing of telecom equipment. It is expected to promote emerging technologies and product categories such as 5G, 6G, satellite communications (Satcom), optical fibre and the Internet of Things (IoT). The project has moved from the agreement stage to land allocation within a few months. The state government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Telecommunications in July 2026 for setting up the zone. Land allocation for the first phase was issued within four to five months of the agreement. The launch of the second phase is expected to further expand the proposed manufacturing ecosystem.

According to Shyamal Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Communications, the Centre has provided ₹493 crore in assistance for the first phase. He said the zone would be developed on a plug-and-play model, with research and development facilities, and could help India emerge as a global telecom manufacturing hub. Scindia said India was moving beyond being one of the world's largest consumers of telecom services to establishing itself as a service provider. In 2014, the country had six crore broadband subscribers, a number that has now increased to 102 crore. Similarly, internet connections have risen from 25 crore to 110 crore. He said 4G connectivity had reached 99 per cent of villages, while 50 crore subscribers were using 5G services.