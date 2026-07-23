Half a lifetime after the 1991 reforms: Lotuses bloom in muddy waters

The existence of anywhere between 80 million and 100 million households in this category explains annual sales of 20 million for two-wheelers, 25 million for refrigerators and 150 million for smart phone handsets (plus another 250 million for feature phones). Every day more than half a million people take off or land at what are among the busiest airports in the world. As many cars are now sold in a fortnight as were sold in all of 1991. Products are more affordable relative to incomes, of better quality, with greater choice.

It is not just the size of its markets. Over these 35 years India has become recognised for its expanded capabilities—in software services, for instance, and the manufacture of low-cost pharmaceuticals that became globally useful during the pandemic. Also recognised are its ultra-low-cost digital infrastructure stack, and technological sophistication in oil refining, the manufacture of specialty chemicals and some engineering goods, as well as in medical care. Dozens of countries higher up the income ladder cannot claim any of this, or the massive roll-out of solar and wind energy capacity. Based on how these capabilities are reflected in the country’s export mix, India ranks in the top third of 145 countries on the Harvard Growth Lab’s Economic Complexity Index.