India’s high dependence on oil and gas imports, coupled with surging global energy prices, are costing the country between ₹6 trillion and ₹7 trillion annually, said Tarun Kapoor, advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), on Friday.

According to Kapoor, the solution lies in citizens cutting avoidable fuel consumption.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on energy security, he said the impact of this large dependence on imports is being felt across the economy, including fuel prices, freight rates and overall inflation.

“Large dependence on imports has shown that we are so vulnerable that we may be caught in a tight situation and it can be disastrous for the country. Just this high price of crude and natural gas is costing us at least ₹6-7 trillion extra every year,” Kapoor said.

India imported over 293 million tonne (mt) of crude oil and petroleum products last financial year (2025-26 or FY26) at a cost of over ₹13 trillion, according to Petroleum planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data. In the first seven months of FY27, the country spent ₹11.4 trillion to import 161 mt crude oil and products. “The government has so far absorbed quite a bit of the price increase which should have been passed on to customers. The oil companies have very graciously absorbed a part of that increase. But had the increase been passed on to consumers, as has been done in most places like the US or Europe, the impact on all consumer goods and supplies would have been disastrous,” Kapoor said.

He added that countries like China have been able to overcome the shock by building huge energy storage capacity but that solution has its limit as storage capacity cannot be built for 2-3 years. “Storage can be built at best for 90 days or a little more but that also helps because if even a part of your requirement comes from what you stored, you at least know when to buy or play with the market. We are like a person who goes every day to the market to buy his ration and comes back and eats it. This is because we have very little storage,” Kapoor said.

He also said that given the huge energy consumption in the country, strategies like diversification of oil supplies, looking for alternative sources and entering into long-term contracts, too, have limited gains. Kapoor said it is more important that citizens cut avoidable consumption, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call. Modi had recently urged citizens to cut fuel, gold, and foreign-linked consumption to conserve foreign exchange reserves and ease import pressures amid the West Asia and Strait of Hormuz crisis. “Citizens can do that. What we have seen is that initially when the PM gave the call, there was a bit of a reduction but the economy is growing,” Kapoor added.