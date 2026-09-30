Higher capex, subsidy spending widens Apr-Aug fiscal deficit to 42% of BE

Central government’s fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.10 trillion in the April-August period of this financial year, a near 19% jump from the figure reported in the year ago period, showed data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

The gap between receipts and spending met through borrowings reported in the first five months of the current financial year stood at 42 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE). In the same period a year ago, it was at 38 per cent of the budget estimate.

The widening of the deficit follows a sharp jump in capital expenditure as well as an increase in spending on major subsidies, while revenue showed muted growth. However, strong disinvestment proceeds helped to limit the extent of fiscal deficit so far this year.

The government’s capital expenditure increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.10 trillion in the first five months of the current financial year. With this, the government has met nearly 42 per cent of its planned capital spending for FY27, compared to 38.5 per cent met in April-August period of 2025. The spending on major subsidies shot up nearly 25 per cent annually to Rs 1.87 trillion in the April-August period, driven by a sharp surge of nearly 21 per cent in fertiliser subsidies. With this, Centre’s subsidy bill has touched 46 per cent of its full year budget estimate in the first five months of the current financial year. It was 39 per cent in the same period a year earlier. On the other hand, the net tax collections after devolution to states inched up 3.5 per cent annually to Rs 8.38 trillion in the first five months of FY27.

Gross tax collections also showed modest growth of 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.32 trillion. Meanwhile, the government’s excise duty collections contracted nearly 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 86,687 crore, as a result of a cut in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel in late March. Centre’s gross tax revenue receipt needs to expand by 10.9 per cent annually during September-March for the government to meet BE for FY27, according to Icra. “This warrants a 21 per cent growth in income tax collections, albeit on a low base, and a 31 per cent expansion in excise duty collections, both of which are unlikely to materialise, leading to a miss on these accounts,” Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.

“However, this would be partly offset by higher-than-budgeted collections on the customs duty front, aided by the duty hikes on gold and silver imports,” Nayar added. Customs duty collections were up 28 per cent annually, at Rs 1.07 trillion in the April-August period. Given the revenue shortfall anticipated on taxes as well as additional subsidy requirements on fuel and fertiliser, Icra has estimated the fiscal deficit to overshoot the FY27 budget estimate by Rs 1.3-1.4 trillion. The government has projected the fiscal deficit for FY27 at Rs 16.96 trillion. “However, this could be absorbed by expenditure savings, which amounted to Rs 1.6-1.7 trillion during FY26,” Nayar said.