Higher oil and gas costs may dent GDP growth, squeeze margins: Crisil

India is facing a sustained energy shock that could ripple across the economy, with the manufacturing and construction sectors likely to bear the brunt, according to a Crisil report. The ratings agency said a combination of direct and indirect cost pressures is expected to moderate growth and strain producer margins during the current financial year.

Even as geopolitical tensions ease, energy flows are expected to normalise only gradually because of lingering operational challenges and continued risk aversion, the report said.

Crisil warned that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 6.6 per cent in FY27 from 7.7 per cent in the previous financial year as higher energy and input costs weigh on economic activity, with risks tilted to the downside.

“As essential inputs into industry, agriculture and services, a higher price for oil and gas has pushed up the cost pressure for producers. In some sectors, these pressures could be passed on to retail prices, while others could face crimping of producer margins. Both these are expected to slow GDP growth this financial year,” it added. Crude oil and petroleum products account for 8.4 per cent of production costs, higher than natural gas at 1 per cent, making oil price shocks more dominant and broad-based. As a result, a prolonged rise in crude prices is likely to have a wider and more widespread impact on production across sectors than a natural gas shock, said Crisil.