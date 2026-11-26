“Although the situation had begun to improve — with India’s gem and jewellery exports to the US growing 14.87 per cent to $3,607 million during April-October 2026 year-on-year — the proposed 25 per cent US tariff on Indian goods could again weigh on the sector. Any increase in tariffs, or continued uncertainty over market access, would affect the competitiveness of Indian exports, disrupt order flows and compress exporters’ margins in this key market,” Kirit Bhansali, chairman of GJEPC, said in a statement.
He added that the industry was hopeful that the agreement would provide meaningful relief by reducing the tariff to 17 per cent, restoring price competitiveness and creating a more favourable environment for exporters to sustain and grow their business in the US market.