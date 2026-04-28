Hiring sentiment improves in H1FY27 but growth remains selective: TeamLease

Net hiring in India was projected to improve in April–September FY27, but remained measured and selective, with net employment growth estimated at 4.7 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in the second half of FY26 and 2.8 per cent in the same period last year, according to the latest Employment Outlook Report for HY1 of FY27 released by TeamLease on Tuesday.

The share of employers planning to expand headcount will rise to 58 per cent from 56 per cent in the previous half-year, while 16 per cent are expected to reduce workforce, down from 17 per cent in the previous half-year, showed the report.

“Employment expansion is transitioning from cyclical recovery to structured growth anchored in investment-led momentum and productivity-aligned hiring rather than broad-based workforce ramp-up,” said the report. Despite the improvement, hiring was projected to remain concentrated in select roles, with growth driven by revenue-linked functions, digital and AI deployment, and compliance-oriented roles, even as routine job layers continued to consolidate, the report said. It added that hiring was increasingly aligned to productivity and capability requirements rather than broad-based workforce expansion, compared to earlier periods when hiring was more volume-led. Rising cost pressures were a key feature of the outlook, with 64 per cent of employers reporting an increase in total employment costs due to labour code implementation, according to the report. Around 80 per cent of companies said they were revising salary structures, while 34 per cent indicated moderation in wage growth, the report said. In addition, 62 per cent of firms were upgrading HR systems and 56 per cent tightening operational controls, the report stated.

Across sectors, hiring trends showed moderation in several industries compared to the previous half-year, the report said. E-commerce and tech start-ups, while continuing to lead hiring, were projected to see net employment growth of 8.9 per cent in HY1 FY27, down from 11.3 per cent in the previous half-year. Logistics hiring was expected to slow to 6.4 per cent from 10.8 per cent, retail to 5.5 per cent from 8.1 per cent, and automotive to 5.2 per cent from 7.6 per cent in the previous half-year, according to the report. At the same time, some sectors were projected to see an acceleration in hiring compared to the previous half-year. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals were expected to record net employment growth of 7.0 per cent, up from 4.6 per cent, while manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure were projected to rise to 6.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent, the report said. Agriculture and agrochemicals were also expected to improve to 6.0 per cent from 4.5 per cent, and power and energy to 5.9 per cent from 4.0 per cent, it added.