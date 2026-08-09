Hormuz and India's neighbours: How China escaped West Asia crisis intact

China has also enabled its close ally Pakistan to become one of the world’s most successful countries for rooftop solar by exporting cheap solar equipment. In 2024, Pakistan still ranked third globally in liquified natural gas dependence on Hormuz-transiting cargoes as a share of total consumption, and fifth for oil. Despite a tanking economy, Pakistan imported almost 34 gigawatts worth of solar panels in just the last couple of years, which equals three-fourths of the total grid capacity, to fill the gap caused by an unreliable and expensive grid, according to consultant Ember.