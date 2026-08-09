Hormuz and India's neighbours: How China escaped West Asia crisis intact

China was relatively insulated from the West Asia crisis, despite losing access to nearly 5-6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil because of the Hormuz crisis. That’s equivalent to half of its overall imports, and all of India’s purchases, according to Kpler ship tracking data. But Beijing entered the crisis well-prepared, underpinned by a 2025 energy law that strengthens the government’s authority over oil companies. In addition, a multi-layered reserve system that combines government stocks, company inventories and commercial storage, offered Beijing several layers of protection before having to dip into its strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs).
By sharply reducing oil imports, China not only shielded its own economy from a supply shock (to an extent) — its impact also helped cushion the price shock for other Asian economies, analysts said. International crude oil benchmark Brent prices, which spiked to over $125 per barrel in March after the war in West Asia began, now trades at benign $80/barrel levels.