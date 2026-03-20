How distorted West Asia crude pricing hurts India as war lifts import costs

Saudi Arabia has supplied 15 million barrels, or 70 per cent, of the crude oil India imported this month. It is the only West Asian country able to bypass the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s oil used to flow before Iran effectively blocked it in early March — and export large volumes through the Yanbu terminal on the Red Sea. The UAE can also bypass Hormuz and ship crude from the Fujairah terminal, but volumes are much lower.