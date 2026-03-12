How persistently high oil prices could impact India's vulnerable economy

India's external balance and government finances could be hit if oil prices stay high for an extended period, economists have said, as the Iran war pushes up oil import costs and the subsidies needed to keep key commodities ​affordable.

India is considered to be among the most vulnerable to a global oil shock as ​it imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude requirements and about 50 per cent of its gas requirements. Over half of its crude is ‌from the Middle East, where export flows have been disrupted by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and India's current oil stocks are only enough to cover 20 to 25 days.

Gas supply shortages have already begun hitting industries and consumers, and Iran has threatened a protracted conflict and $200 per barrel for oil. If oil prices average $100 a barrel for close to 12 months, the South Asian nation could also see growth fall sharply and inflation rise. A prolonged crisis could widen the country's current account deficit, weaken the rupee and stoke inflation, the government said in its monthly report last week. CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT The most immediate impact would be on India's current account deficit. This concern has pushed the rupee to a record low and forced the central bank to sell dollars from its reserves.

An average price of $100 a barrel would widen the current account deficit to 1.9 per cent-2.2 per cent of GDP for the 2026/27 financial year, from a projected 0.7 per cent-0.8 per cent ‌of GDP, rating agency ICRA said in a note. India's current account deficit was last at 2 per cent in 2022. Its financial year runs from April 1 to March 31. FISCAL DEFICIT The federal government's annual expenditure could also rise by ₹3.6 trillion ($39 billion) in the next financial year if oil prices hold at an average of $100 per barrel, according to Mumbai-based Elara Securities.

The government's total estimated expenditure for the next financial year is ₹53.5 trillion, according to the annual budget presented in February. A key expense would be higher subsidies for the fertiliser sector to ensure farmers have the key input at affordable costs. At an average price of $100 a barrel, fertiliser subsidies could rise by 200 billion rupees, ​Elara Securities said, and the government might also need to compensate oil marketing companies if they are asked to keep retail petrol and ‌diesel prices low. While retail fuel costs are technically deregulated in India, oil companies tend to delay price adjustments in times of economic strain.

The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent of GDP for the 2026/27 year. If it chooses to maintain that deficit, ​it may have to ‌cut long-term infrastructure spending being used to boost growth and jobs, Elara Securities said. GROWTH AND INFLATION IMPACT The Indian economy is expected to grow at more ‌than 7 per cent in the next financial year, on top of growth of 7.6 per cent forecast for the current year. If oil prices hold near $100 per barrel through the next financial year, GDP growth could fall to 6.6 per cent and inflation could rise to 4.1 per cent, the research ‌department at ​the State Bank ​of India said in a report on March 7. If oil prices average $130 per barrel, GDP growth could plummet to 6 per cent, it said.